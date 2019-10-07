Stephen Miller Defends Donald Trump In Face Of Impeachment, Says His Enemies Are Deep State ‘Parasites’

Donald Trump’s calls to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, have strengthened Democrats as impeachment proceedings against the president are underway. As for Trump’s team, they continue to suggest that Trump is the victim of Democratic and “deep state” efforts to remove him from power.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, claims that the president is battling the Washington “swamp” daily and calls on voters to support Trump in his battle against “radical leftist Democrats and socialists,” Breitbart reports.

According to Miller, Trump is under attack because he is shifting traditional Washington power structures.

“He keeps his solemn promises to the American people. These saboteurs within and without the government, as I said earlier, are like parasites feeding off the nation, feeding off its wealth, feeding off its vitality, feeding off its freedom for their own personal enrichment at all of our expense.”

Despite Miller’s claims, critics suggest that Trump has shown himself to be very much the same as the “swamp” he promised to drain. In addition, Steve Bannon, former 2016 campaign chair and White House strategist, previously spoke out about Miller’s claim that the “deep state” is responsible for Trump’s impeachment, suggesting that it’s nothing more than a conspiracy theory. Per The Guardian, he said that the theory is for “nut cases” and said that — while there is government bureaucracy in the United States, “there’s nothing ‘deep’ about it.”

As Miller pushes the “deep state” narrative, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani continues to suggest that Biden intervened with Ukraine’s legal system to help Hunter avoid legal trouble. He also brought up another conspiracy theory on Fox News, suggesting that Biden and his brother, James, were involved in a “pay for play scheme” during Barack Obama’s administration. According to Giuliani, he is trying to have the Obama administration investigated.

Zelensky transcript released confirms 4 specific allegations about the call: Trump spoke about Biden, DNC server, Giuliani-Barr as envoys, Lutsenko. pic.twitter.com/iV0cqV8DhO — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 28, 2019

“I’m trying to investigate a massive corruption scandal in the Obama administration. The Washington press corps has been covering this up for the last three years,” he said, per Daily Mail.

Giuliani has faced criticism for applying pressure to Ukraine to get dirt on Biden, and he apparently wasn’t the only attorney doing so on Trump’s behalf. He reportedly worked with Washington D.C. lawyers Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing in his quest to gain damaging information on Biden.

Of course, Giuliani has denied working with others to obtain dirt on the former vice president. He also claims he did not seek out dirt on Biden and was instead offered the information.