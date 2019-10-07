Dolly Castro Exchanges Her Bikini For A Tight, Nude Outfit That Flaunts All Of Her Curves

Buxom model Dolly Castro is one of the hottest women on Instagram, and with over 6.2 million followers, it’s easy to see why fans are flocking to the curvy social media sensation. This week, Dolly wowed her fans yet again when she traded in her bikini for a skintight ensemble that flaunted her hourglass figure in the best possible way.

On Sunday night, Dolly got pulses racing online when she shared a snapshot of herself rocking a tight, two-piece nude outfit that clung to her curves and left little to the imagination.

Castro’s ensemble included a long-sleeved crop top that hugged her ample bust and showed just a hint of cleavage. She also wore a skimpy matching skirt, that knotted on the side and boasted a slit that went all the way up to Dolly’s hip as her long, lean leg popped out.

The model’s flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight as she posed in front of a white wall with her hands behind her head. Dolly had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that rolled over her shoulder and down her back.

The model also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter to add some glow to her gorgeous face. She added long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with strappy heels and dangling earrings.

Dolly’s loyal followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy photo, and showed some love for the snap by giving it over 52,000 likes and 800 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

“I love this! You are absolutely stunning,” one social media user wrote in the comment section of the post.

“This dress on you,” another fan stated adding a fire emoji.

“So beautiful and always elegant,” a third comment said.

“A real goddess,” another fan remarked.

Back in June, Celebrity Insider reported that Dolly created an online frenzy when she posted a picture of herself rocking a form-fitting dress in honor of her wedding anniversary with her husband, Samier Chavez.

“When it’s you and hubbys anniversary and he asks where’s his gift so you give him the look,” Dolly captioned the spicy photo of herself.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dolly Castro’s racy photos by following the model on her Instagram account, where she posts regular updates.