Jordyn Woods’ Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Insanely Low-Cut Dress In Sexy Double-Photo Update: ‘Happy Sunday’

Jordyn Woods is teasing fans with another sexy look on social media.

As those who follow Kylie Jenner’s former BFF on Instagram know, Woods has been back in full-force over the past few months, posting sexy photos for fans following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson that rocked her world. The reality star posts photos for fans on a regular basis, and each and every photo share garners plenty of attention from her 10.7 million followers.

In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her legion of fans, Jordyn sizzles in a sexy ensemble. While clad in a silky black, green, and brown dress, the model leaves little to be desired as she nearly spills out of the low cut top. The dress features long sleeves and cinches at the waist, showing off her hourglass figure to onlookers.

The beauty looks right into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail with a piece of hair falling at her cheek. Per usual, Woods rocks a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, eye shadow, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Jordyn accessorizes the look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. In the second image, she dons the same exact outfit but strikes a slightly altered pose.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s garnered Woods a ton of attention from her fans with over 446,000 likes and well over 1,800-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Woods know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure. A few other followers simply flooded the comments section with heart, flame, and star emoji.

“Guh… u are truly something special…” one Instagram user commented.

“You hadn’t posted in two days, I was worried! Glad you are back,” another wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous! Happy Sunday babe,” another wrote with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

While Jordyn’s scandal is far in the past, that still hasn’t stopped fans from buzzing over the feud between Woods and Kylie Jenner. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that many fans thought that Woods was shading the lip-kit mogul with a tweet. The reality star began a series of tweets saying that “life happens for you, not to you.”

“All I’m saying is that constantly we get in our heads and think that it’s us against the world but in reality, everything happens to you for your personal growth! Stick to the script and learn through every lesson.”

Many fans flooded the comments section, suggesting that Woods was talking about her relationship with Kylie, but she never confirmed nor denied it.