Kim Kardashian Is The Hottest Law Student Ever In Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is a “focused” student — at least, according to her social media!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a sexy new snap, proving that she can study for law school in comfy clothes and still look incredibly cool at the same time. In the new photo, which was originally posted by Splash News on their official Instagram account, Kim is seen getting out of the car as she arrived at her law offices in Los Angeles.

The mother of four was spotted carrying her phone, some books, and a big white dossier while donning a minimalist outfit. It featured a pair of tiny gray sports shorts, which she matched with a cozy-looking gray hoodie. The sportsy look allowed her to flaunt her toned legs as she made her way to the office, and she made sure she was as comfortable as possible for her studying session by rocking a pair of white Yeezys.

Kim donned her signature dark raven bob with a center part, which framed her facial features perfectly. She also sported some subtle makeup, but opted for lighter shades — including a bit of mascara, perfectly-contoured cheekbones, and a nude-colored lipstick shade on her famous lips.

While she is seen facing the cameras in the photo she posted, Splash News shared a couple of other pictures that show the KKW Beauty founder from other angles. In one particularly flattering profile snap, Kim’s shorts could barely contain her world-famous derriere.

As fans will know, the reality TV star is currently studying to become a lawyer just like her late father, Robert Kardashian (who famously represented O.J. Simpson during his murder trial). Despite promoting her brands KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrances, and new shapewear brand SKIMS, she also has to juggle dedicating some time to her other ventures while filming for KUWTK and raising her four kids alongside husband Kanye West. Talk about having a social life!

Even Kim admitted that she is not sure how she manages to ace her law tests with so much going on in her life. She recently revealed that her teachers couldn’t believe how well she did on one of the exams, as per The Metro.

“I took a test a week ago and my attorneys, who are overseeing everything, they said, ‘If I wasn’t sitting here watching you take this test, I would have totally thought you cheated,'” she said. “I logically really think about how I would handle something and how the law is… I love it.”