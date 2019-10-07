Jesy Nelson Turns Up The Heat In Leather Leotard, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots On Little Mix Tour

Jesy Nelson is currently performing on Little Mix’s “LM5” tour and is turning up the heat on stage.

The “Love Me Like You” hitmaker shared a photo to her Instagram account where she performed with one of her male dancers. Jesy sported a long wavy silver wig while pulling a seductive expression. The “Secret Love Song” songstress owned herself in a tight leather leotard, fishnet tights, and thigh-high boots, while pushing her booty onto the dancer.

In the space of five hours, her post racked up more than 115,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“Imagine being as hot as Jesy Nelson,” one user wrote.

“I think I need oxygen,” another shared adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“MISS NELSON SNAPPED,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“Are you even real,” a fourth fan questioned.

“Jesy, you’re my inspiration,” a fifth follower commented.

Throughout the tour, Jesy has been rocking different garments. Previously, The Inquisitr reported on her wearing a low-cut animal print leotard.

On Little Mix’s group account, they posted an image of the crowd holding up signs saying “you are the cure,” in response to their song, “The Cure.”

“You have no idea how much you guys mean to us. We honestly struggle to get through this song every night. You guys make us feel so so loved and special, you genuinely are the most beautiful kind-hearted fans we could ever wish for! Your hearts are so pure and we cannot thank you enough for the endless amount of love you have shown us on this tour. we love you!!!!” they wrote in response to their loyal fans.

Jesy recently starred in her own BBC documentary, Odd One Out, which discussed the effects online bullying and trolling had on her during the early days of her career and how others out of the limelight have dealt with similar issues.

On Instagram, she announced that it had broken BBC records.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has cemented themselves as one of the biggest girl groups to come out of Great Britain. According to The Official Charts, they have topped the singles chart four times with “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex,” and have entered the top 20 twenty-three times.

On Spotify, they currently have over 16.5 million monthly listeners who play their music around the world.

To stay up to date with Little Mix, follow their group account, which boasts more than 12.1 million followers.