Donald Trump Points To ‘Unmatched Wisdom’ In Tweet Vowing To ‘Obliterate’ Turkish Economy If He Sees Fit

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today in defense of his recent decision to remove United States troops from Syria and support Turkey’s planned military operation into the region. The president faced intense backlash from several in his own party as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, The Inquisitr previously reported.

In his tweets, Trump asked Turkey and others in the Middle East to protect the territory. Then, the president claimed that he would destroy Turkey’s economy as he has before if he felt he needed to do so.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over…” Trump tweeted. “….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”

Earlier this morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham vowed to reverse the president’s decision to pull back troops and allow Turkey to advance into Syria on the Kurdish-led forces that have long been allies of the U.S. Clinton also spoke out firmly against Trump’s plans along with several other prominent Republicans and Democrats who believe the move not only betrays U.S. allies in the region but also gives room for the Islamic State, ISIS, to grow stronger.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Fox News reported shortly after the White House announced the new foreign policy change that Pentagon officials were blindsided and shocked by President Trump’s abrupt decision. Last December, the president attempted to do the same thing, but he quickly reversed course after facing intense backlash. It looks like the scrutiny the unpopular decision is receiving today will not make Trump reconsider the move this time.

In earlier tweets, Trump declared the U.S. troops were only supposed to stay in the region for 30 days, and the president signaled that the situation is regional and not one of the United States’ problems at this time. He also declared that the U.S. would not keep the prisoners who were captured in the region and suggested that Turkey and Europe take responsibility for them.

General Mark Milley recently became the top U.S. military officer. Last December, Jim Mattis resigned as defense secretary due to Trump’s wish to withdraw from the region. Now, Mark Esper serves as secretary of defense.

Many officials believe that this move will be destabilizing to the Middle East. However, President Trump tweeted that if need be, the U.S. will go back and “blast.” However, for now, he believes that the country must remove itself from wars, benefiting people who do not even like the USA.