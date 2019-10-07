‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Rocks A G-String & Completely See-Through Shirt, Setting Instagram On Fire

Nata Lee has caused a stir among her Instagram fans. The “World’s Sexiest DJ” now comes with more than her music career to her name – the Russian recently had her fans gasping by opening her legs in sheer lingerie. While this shot saw the blonde in her bedroom as she rocked a dress, a more recent image from the social media sensation has seen her bare far more. Nata Lee took to Instagram two days ago with a photo that’s racked up an astounding number of likes: clocking 129,000+ of them is pretty good going for an Instagram face with 1.7 million followers.

Nata Lee’s Instagram photo showed her outdoors and shot in profile. The blonde’s killer body was on display in a very sexy and revealing ensemble that seemed to showcase the star’s love of lingerie and sheer clothing. Fans saw Nata Lee’s super-peachy booty in a light-colored G-string. he camera appearing to have taken her curves in just perfectly. The star’s upper half was being showcased via a white and fully sheer shirt worn off-the-shoulder, with a sexy cleavage display likely proving a treat for her followers.

Nata Lee’s post might have had some fans raving about the bombshell hair and quality photography, but a quick look at the 930+ comments left to the European’s snap more than suggests that she stole the show.

“Dude,” one fan wrote.

“Wow. Simply wow” seemed to see a fan completely taken aback.

“Absolutely amazing,” another added.

Then again, it did seem that one user had noticed the sleek photography. Their comment even mentioned the photographer Nata Lee had tagged in her caption.

“Is this the man! Obviously you’re amazing, but his eye for composition and the perfect setting is incredible,” they wrote.

For the most part, though, those replies were honing right in on Nata Lee herself.

“Body body,” one fan exclaimed.

“Super hot babe” was another comment.

“I would love to be there with you beautiful” seemed to see one fan wish that they could spend real time with the sensation.

“Do not need to light the fire at night. Just look at your pictures” was a comment appearing to see a user literally think that Nata Lee’s pictures set things ablaze.

Nata Lee has since updated her account with a less racy photo of herself in a sexy white blazer dress, although a healthy cleavage flashing in this image likely went down well with the blonde’s fans.

