Brett Caprioni, Ex Of Beauty Blogger Carli Bybel, Reportedly Joins ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast For Season 8

Brett Caprioni works as a bartender at SUR Restaurant.

Brett Caprioni is believed to be one of at least three personalities joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Caprioni and the returning members of the show, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, joined his fellow newbies, Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens, to film the opening credits for Season 8.

Us Weekly magazine shared several photos of the group at SUR Restaurant, where Caprioni works as a bartender, and a short time later, Page Six revealed new details about who Caprioni actually is. As the outlet explained, Caprioni is a YouTube star with over a half of a million subscribers, who was previously known for dating Instagram star and beauty blogger Carli Bybel.

Caprioni also has a large audience on Instagram of over 100,000 followers.

According to the outlet, Caprioni and Bybel dated from 2013 to late 2017 and after their split, Caprioni opened up about moving from his former home on the east coast to a new place in Los Angeles. As for Caprioni’s current relationship status, Page Six said that it hadn’t yet been confirmed whether or not he’ll be seen dating on the show.

In a July 16 post on social media, Caprioni confirmed he was single.

“I’m the type of guy that I’m not going to get into a relationship with somebody unless I know that it’s going to be for the long haul,” he explained.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In September, Jax Taylor spoke to Life & Style magazine about Caprioni, revealing that his newest co-star recently moved to Los Angeles from his home in New Jersey and applied for a position at SUR Restaurant because he was “in need of a job.”

Loading...

“He’s a YouTuber, but needed part-time money so he wanted to bartend, so I’m kind of teaching him a little about that,” Taylor said. “Believe it or not, I’m teaching him, which is kind of weird because I’m a terrible bartender.”

Also during his interview with the magazine, Taylor mentioned Kathan and said that the SUR Restaurant employee appeared to be getting along well with the ladies of the show, especially Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. As fans may have seen over the summer, Kent shared a photo of the three of their on her Instagram page and named Kathan as the new girl. However, after the post sent fans into a tizzy about Season 8, she deleted the image entirely.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.