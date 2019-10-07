‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Hayden Struggles, Elizabeth Fights, And Brad Needs More From Julian

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 7 tease that viewers will see a lot of chaos throughout Port Charles. Not only will one massive secret finally be revealed, but there will also be intense battles, enticing visits, and scrambling by some to keep other secrets hidden.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Lulu will tell Nina the truth about Sasha not being her biological daughter. This will happen just before Nina and Valentin exchange their vows, and Nina will realize that Lulu’s telling the truth when she sees Sasha crying.

Naturally, this revelation will impact many people throughout Port Charles. Viewers will have to tune in to see how Nina handles this, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that Dustin will support Lulu, Michael will support Sasha, and Jordan will support a stunned Curtis as the dust settles.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central share that Hayden will cross paths with Finn again. Viewers saw last week that she had a daydream where she told Finn about their daughter, and they had a happy reunion.

In reality, Hayden is intent on keeping this secret about their daughter, but she’ll be struggling. This Hayden and Finn interaction will happen late in the week, and SheKnows Soaps notes that it will be awkward.

Elizabeth has been determined to do whatever it takes to get Franco’s memories back, but Franco himself is resisting this every step of the way. He only sees himself as Drew now, and he has Kim set on doing whatever she can to help him.

General Hospital spoilers signal that Elizabeth will stay focused on her goals here, no matter how much resistance she encounters. Teasers also indicate that Monica will pay Franco a visit, and viewers have seen that she’s felt drawn to Franco since this memory swap.

Interaction with Franco gives Monica insight into Drew’s past that she had no way of getting previously. While she knows logically that this is a complicated situation, she’s also been wary of losing this treasure trove of memories, especially with the real Drew presumed dead.

Robert will have sad news for somebody, but it’s not known yet who else this will involve. Viewers will see some scenes with Neil, and Alexis will be getting some screen time too. It’s not clear at this point whether Neil and Alexis will be together, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that they’ll both be navigating some challenges.

In addition, Brad will be asking for more help from Julian. Brad may have thought he could breathe a sigh of relief with Shiloh dead, but General Hospital spoilers tease that he may soon realize he has other obstacles that could prevent him from living a stress-free life with Wiley and Lucas. What will he think Julian can do this time to help?

Viewers will see more of Nelle, Ryan, and Spinelli over the course of this week, too. While much of the focus will be on the reveal to Nina that Sasha isn’t her biological daughter, General Hospital spoilers hint that there is a lot of chaos on the way on other fronts, too.