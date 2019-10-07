‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

Since announcing her pregnancy in July, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has been proudly showing off her baby bump on social media. On Sunday, the fitness model shared a video on Instagram for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy. In the clip, Lauren filmed herself in front of a bathroom mirror, smiling brightly while lovingly rubbing her growing stomach. The stunner wore a cropped tank top and a pair of cotton thong underwear that put her perky derriere and ample cleavage on full display.

The registered nurse opted to use an adorable filter on the clip. She styled her long blond hair in a side part and wore minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Lauren gave an update on her pregnancy. She noted that during her second trimester, she felt energetic and didn’t have any morning sickness. However, she now is easily tired and feels uncomfortable if she eats a full meal. She went on to say that her body is sore and she has trouble getting in a full night’s rest unless she takes a Benadryl. The bombshell also stated that she is excited to meet her daughter, Aria, who will be arriving in January.

Fans were floored by the post and were quick to compliment Lauren in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“Looking beautiful,” said a different follower, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely stunning xx,” chimed in another fan.

When a pregnant commenter, who has been having a difficult time, asked if Lauren has been enjoying her pregnancy, she gave a honest answer and some encouragement.

“Congrats on 31 weeks! You’re almost there! I have NOT enjoyed pregnancy lol,” wrote Lauren. “I feel that it has taught me patience, humility, and appreciation for mothers and the building of miracles but physically I am shocked and surprised by new changes everyday lol! You are not alone! We’ve got this!”

In a response to a different fan, Lauren also revealed that her training as a medical professional has allowed her to have a better understanding of what her body is going through.

This isn’t the first time that the personal trainer has gotten real about her pregnancy.

Last week, the beauty uploaded a bikini picture and explained in the caption that she now has cellulite due to “the rapid onset of weight gain during [her] first trimester.”

Lauren, however, clarified that she is perfectly fine with having cellulite on her body and wants to help normalize it.

To see more of the glowing mother-to-be, check out her Instagram account.