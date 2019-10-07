Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight Minidress

Ana Cheri put her curves on display Monday in an Instagram update in which she wore a figure-hugging minidress.
In the snap, Ana leaned against a door frame. Her dusty pink dress featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves as well as ruched side seams. The dress also featured a small ruched seam down the center front. The detail, along with the strapless element, highlighted the beauty’s ample chest. The dress hugged every inch of Ana’s body, drawing attention to her hourglass shape. The dress stopped at the top of Ana’s thighs, showing off her toned legs.
Ana’s makeup looked flawless for the snap. She wore a pink gloss on her lips and a pink color on her nails that wrapped up her pretty pink vibe. The beauty wore her long hair down in loose curls and added a bit of bling to the look with a sparkly barrette in her hair. Her bronze skin glowed as she gave the camera a serious look.
In the caption, Ana joked about her looking innocent in a pink dress. She also told her fans they could look forward to some spicy photos in the coming days.
“Girl we all know behind that innocent look lies….a heart of gold and buns of steel,” one follower joked.
“Those curves are dangerous,” wrote one fan.
“Beyond amazing,” said one admirer.
“Forget pretty in pink, you are stunning in pink,” commented one fan.
“Trying to catch my breath with your stunning beauty,” one follower said.
Ana has definitely shared plenty of stunning photos over the past few months. She has thrilled her followers by modeling an array of bathing suits — some that show plenty of skin. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked incredible in a cheetah-print bikini.
The stunner has recently shared a few photos in which she wore dresses that accentuate her figure, proving that she doesn’t have to be wearing a skimpy bikini to look fantastic.
They can throw shade but I’m still a Boss Ass Bitch ???????? @fashionnova ambassador ???????? . REAL TALK Everyone sees the success I have now, but the people who know me know I have been on my grind for years YEARS! It doesn’t happen overnight people, it’s not easy. But if you work your ass off, pick yourself up after the failures, continue to learn from the mistakes and you are a Good Person, you will succeed. ???????? It’s Friday, continue to crush it #CheriGand and stay out of that shade ???????? #bossbabe #Boss #CEO #workhard #playhard #TGIF #shade
Ana puts in the hard work to get and keep her body looking amazing. She helps her husband, Ben Moreland, run the Be More Athletics gym in Los Angeles. The couple share a passion for fitness, and Ana likes to inspire that passion in others. She has listed some of her more favorite exercises in her Instagram stories, and every so often, she shares a video of her working out on her Instagram account.
Hi Everyone!! Add these booty moves to your next leg day: – Overhead Banded Squat Walk -Cheerleaders -RDLs Train with me this upcoming Saturday the 23rd at the @cheri_fit Booty Bootcamp 11am at @be_more_athletics ???????????? Go to CheriFit.com to reserve your spot now! With your ticket you will get: -Access to a 45 minute workout with @anacheri and @shaynaholt -Access to the Q&A directly after the Bootcamp -$10 towards all Cherí Fit activewear -Goodie Bag Now double tap and save this leg day video for later! #BootyCamp #LegDay #BeMore #CheriFit
