Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna’s Selfish Intentions Have Unexpected Results

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 8 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has a one-track mind. She got a taste of the good life when her daughter was part of the Logan family, but now that they have been cast out, she misses the benefits that come with the name. When Shauna devises a plan to get back in their good graces, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) uses her mother’s selfish intentions for the greater good.

Shauna will come up with a plan that she thinks may soften the Logans’ hearts toward Flo, per Highlight Hollywood. Shauna thinks that Flo should get herself tested as a possible donor for Katie Logan (Heather Tom). If Flo can give her aunt her kidney, she will forever be indebted to her. Shauna may remember that Storm Logan (William DeVry) was a match for his sister. It would then stand to reason that Flo could also be a possible match for Katie because she is Storm’s daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will realize that she can possibly save her aunt’s life if she can donate a kidney. She will agree to get herself tested immediately and rush to get the tests done as soon as possible since Katie’s life is in jeopardy. Even though she has been cast out of the family, she still wants to do good by them.

When the Logan clan found out that Flo had betrayed their family by pretending to be Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) biological mother, they turned their backs on her. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and even Katie reamed out the former croupier for all the hurt that she caused.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will find out that she is a match for Katie. She will then do the unexpected and shock Shauna. She will tell her mother that she will only give Katie her kidney under one condition: she doesn’t want her aunt to know that she donated it.

It appears as if Flo doesn’t even want the Logans to know that she is Katie’s benefactor. The Inquisitr reports that Flo may be able to redeem herself when her family finds out that she did not even want their gratitude in exchange for her kidney. And Flo may finally be able to piece her family back together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.