‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Wishes Her ‘Favorite Sparring Partner’ Joy Behar A Happy Birthday

Meghan McCain, a co-host of The View, wished her “favorite sparring partner” Joy Behar a happy birthday, posting a throwback photo taken during Halloween when the two dressed up as The Terminator and Frozen‘s Elsa in 2018.

Behar wore a leather jacket with a fake robotic arm, a dramatic hairstyle and dark glasses for her costume. McCain, who has quipped in the past she is an ice queen, wore the traditional costume for the Disney heroine, including a stunning, long braid and a gorgeous, flowing blue dress.

The pals, who verbally battle one another on the series, have long maintained that they are good friends when the cameras for the longrunning ABC series are not rolling. In the photo’s caption, McCain revealed the reasons she admires Behar and revealed how the two are more similar than not.

Fans were quick to respond to the post, realizing that although the twosome differ politically in today’s hot button climate, they can still maintain a respectful personal friendship.

One fan said of the twosome, “Awww perfect words! I’m glad you guys can appreciate and love each other despite the differences! Ultimately you both want good over evil even if the routes may be different at times.”

Another viewer commented, “So glad you really are friends on & off-camera! I love you both. Meghan, you look GORGEOUS in this pic.”

Another The View fan remarked, “I love how you honor your differences and value your friendship.”

The Inquisitr previously reported in early September of this year that McCain and Behar were reportedly looking for new jobs after the twosome revealed their intention to be hired to moderate the presidential debates in 2020.

McCain said to Entertainment Tonight from the set of the New York City based-studio where the show is taped that the twosome would be perfect for the job.

“Because you’re gonna get, first of all, we’re not going to BS anyone…We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that’s important,” McCain continued.

Behar then revealed that they would never get hired for the gig because people are “scared” of them.

McCain also revealed that despite their opposing political differences, she gets along best with Behar, stating that after a big debate they are always looking to be more informed so they watch the news together and talk about their opposing views.

Joy Behar is the sole original panelist on the series, which debuted on ABC in August of 1997. She currently works alongside McCain, show moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.