Marlo Thomas, 81, Posts Rare Photo Of Herself On The Beach With Husband Phil Donahue

The 'That Girl' star poses at a wedding with her talk show host husband.

Marlo Thomas recently stepped out with her famous husband for a wedding, and she also paused to pose for a rare social media photo with him. The 81-year-old That Girl star and her husband of nearly 40 years, talk show icon Phil Donahue, 83, attended a wedding on the beach in Connecticut. While in attendance, they posed for a photo on a sandy wooden walkway.

Thomas wore a stylish black dress, and her husband wore a coordinating suit and tie as he put his arms around his wife’s waist in the photo. In the caption attached to the post, Thomas wrote that the setting was so beautiful that it seemed like they were in Hawaii.

Fans posted to the comments section to react to the new photo.

“Ohhhh hey Phil Donahue!!! Fabulous picture of the two of you!!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful couple,” a second admirer added. ” I love Marlo, she is one of my favorite actresses.”

“I love this couple!” a third fan chimed in.

Thomas posted a few other Phil-free photos from the wedding, captioning one to exclaim, “Italian families sure know how to throw a party!”

In another Instagram caption, Thomas added that she and the mother of the groom “had a ball” on the dance floor.

“Our husbands couldn’t keep up with us!” the former sitcom star wrote.

Thomas, a television staple in the 1960s and ’70s with the groundbreaking comedy series That Girl — and follow-ups such as the Emmy-winning special Acts of Love and Other Comedies — married Donahue in 1980, during his period of greatest fame as host of long-running daytime chatfest, The Phil Donahue Show.

As for her secret to having one of the longest marriages in Hollywood, Thomas told HuffPost that a decade into her marriage, she started listening to her husband when he speaks instead of offering unsolicited advice to him.

Earlier this year, Thomas told In Style that she had never planned to get married. The future sitcom star said that after she graduated from college, all of her friends started getting married — and even claimed that she had been a bridesmaid 17 times. Thomas said she remembers looking around and saying, “I don’t want that,” because she had other plans for her life.

With a plan to focus on her career, Thomas even shot down a network pitch to have her That Girl character, Ann Marie, marry her longtime boyfriend Donald Hollinger (Ted Bessell) in the series finale.

“I said, ‘I can’t do it. These women have followed her for five years, and I can’t say to them now that the only happy ending is a wedding,'” Thomas explained.

In the end, That Girl ended its run on ABC in 1971, with Thomas’ character — Ann Marie — taking Donald to a women’s lib meeting.

Thomas revealed that she later learned that if “you find the right mate, marriage can be the cushion of life.” Nine years after That Girl wrapped, she tied the knot with Donahue. She was 41 at the time.

“Eventually, I did meet my match,” Thomas said. “Even though I’ve won Emmys and been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and accomplished all sorts of things, my 39-year-marriage to my husband, Phil is one of my proudest achievements.”