Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Bursts Out Of Electric Yellow Bikini In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kindly Myers has kicked off the week in a bikini. The ex-soldier, model, and social media sensation has those two-pieces as somewhat of her trademark, although not every look sees the blonde in bikini mode. Kindly rolled down her swimsuit recently for a sensational Instagram update – fans likely haven’t forgotten it.

Monday’s photo from Kindly showed her posing in front of a shore. The setting sun in the background was just stunning. Eyes were likely on the beauty taking up the foreground, though. Kindly was seen posing in semi-profile as she modeled an electric yellow bikini. The star’s ample cleavage made a major display as the tiny two-piece clung to her curves. The blonde was seen somewhat tugging at the bikini bottoms as they flaunted her fit and curvy frame just as well as the tight top. Fans saw Kindly’s slim and toned legs, her super-curvy rear, plus an eye-catching tattoo on the star’s torso.

Kindly posed for her photo with direct eye contact – that always seems to go down well. The blonde appeared with her long hair cascading down her back, plus perfect makeup that accentuated her pretty features. Kindly applied some glossy lip products, plus her cheeks were blushed.

A caption from Kindly announced her future travel plans – given that the model recently mentioned missing beaches on her Instagram, the trip will likely bring her pleasure.

Kindly does seem to come with an unusual edge. While the star’s sensational curves and bombshell blonde hair are nothing novel, her military past brings a certain something. Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard before focusing her life on health, fitness, and modeling. Kindly may display California looks, but this girl has country roots. She also chooses to live in the South. Kindly was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly was profiled by Rambling Beach Cat some years ago, when it looked like her career included bartending. The model spoke of her military past, with words that seemed to suggest she was a total baddie.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she said about her time in the army.

Fans wishing to see more of Kindly should follow her Instagram.