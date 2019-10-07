‘Maxim’ Bombshell Natalie Roser Wows On The Beach In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit

Natalie Roser delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers this weekend with a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The Maxim model was snapped posing on the beach in Los Angeles, California, in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which was shared on Sunday, October 6. The 29-year-old was clearly happy to be standing with her toes in the sand as she sported a huge grin across her face. In the caption of her post, she also attributed her big smile to her Tanned Australian self-tanning products as well as it being “coffee time.”

Of course, a day on the beach calls for the perfect swimwear, and Natalie’s certainly did not disappoint. The babe sent pulses racing in a sexy one-piece from the brand Bella Sea that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The light blue color popped against her deep tan, while its fabric clung tight to the model’s flawless physique in all the right ways, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The otherwise simple one-piece swimsuit also featured a dangerously low-cut neckline that upped the ante of Natalie’s beach day look. Plenty of cleavage was left well on display as the Aussie beauty enjoyed some fun in the sun, but that wasn’t all. The babe’s skimpy swimwear also boasted a daring, high-cut design on its lower half that left her bronzed, toned legs completely exposed.

Natalie left her look simple, skipping any accessories to let her eye-popping look and incredible bikini body take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down, which she played with in her hands as the moment was snapped. She also sported a minimal, natural makeup look that let her striking features and breathtaking beauty shine.

To no surprise, the new addition to the model’s page was a big hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned over 21,000 likes within than 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Natalie with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You look like a goddess,” one person wrote, while another said that she was “total perfection.”

“Love to see you smile like that!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Natalie has shown off her impressive figure on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her again posing on the beach, but this time in a seriously skimpy red bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her followers absolutely wild.