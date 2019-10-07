‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: New Faces Shake Up Genoa City

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of October 7 and beyond bring some new faces to Genoa City as things get crazy this fall.

Mary Margaret Lewis brings a new character to the storyline later this month. On October 28, Doris Tillington shows up, Soap Opera Digest reported. She is a family friend of the Abbotts, and she may be somehow involved in Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) latest project. The Inquisitr recently reported that Jack and Traci get started on their new book this week, and Jack hopes that their mother, Dina (Marla Adams), realizes that he understands her more now that he’s had an epiphany about his mother’s affairs. This is not Lewis’ first time on Y&R. In 1986, the actress appeared as Nurse Evans for seven episodes, so she may seem familiar to longtime viewers. Plus, other CBS fans may recognize her from last year when she showed up on Life In Pieces for an episode.

It looks like GC will also experience some political buzz as a new politician hits the scene late this month. October 28 is a big day for new characters because, in addition to Doris Tillington, Tammy Diamond also makes her way into town. Actress Gillian White portrays Tammy, who is a politician. Previously, White portrayed China Lee on Days of Our Lives back in 2007, so she may seem familiar to some viewers who are fans of both soaps.

Also early next month, Simon Black comes to town. General Hospital alum Jeffrey Vincent Parise portrays the charming but dangerous man who happens to have some unfinished business in Genoa City. Parise played Carlos on GH, so soap fans may recognize him when he shows up on November 1 with a score to settle. There is no telling who all will end up tangled in this intriguing storyline. Parise is scheduled for a multi-episode arc, which could be just in time to stir up some drama for the November sweeps storylines.

Parise recently shared the news of his casting on Instagram, and his Y&R co-star Tracey Bregman, who portrays Lauren on the show, welcomed him to the cast.

“Welcome to the show, Jeff!” Bregman replied.

Many others left comments of excitement on the actor’s post. Some even mentioned that they planned to start watching Y&R again to see him in his new role. For now, there is little information about how Simon Black connects to the storyline.