Colombian Fitness Model Luz Elena Echeverria Flaunts Insane Bikini Body Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Luz Elena Echeverria, who also goes by Lucecita Echeverria, may just have given birth to her baby boy a couple of weeks ago, but if you find yourself on her Instagram page, you certainly wouldn’t be able to tell. For the past several days, the Colombian fitness model has been sharing snapshots of her post-baby body, and if it weren’t for her captions, users likely would believe she was posting throwback photos.

On Sunday, October 6, Echeverria took to the popular social platform to share a snap of herself enjoying the pool in Cartagena, Colombia, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The fitness bombshell is standing next to a lifeguard float that is hanging on a rail as she rocks a silver two-piece bathing suit. The swimsuit features a twisted top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders while its front ties up into a knot in the middle.

Echeverria teamed her top with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sit above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs on display. The tight bikini bottoms hug her torso closely, showing off a largely flat stomach that gives very little indication that the bombshell is the mother of a 2-week-old baby.

According to the tag included with the share, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Selene Vergara Bikinis. For the photo, Echeverria is standing on her tiptoes as she rests her arm on the lifeguard float, adopting a pose that engages the strong muscles of her thighs.

The post — which Echeverria shared with her 985,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 5,300 likes less than a day after having been posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 230 comments to the photo. Fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her insane physique, and to share their admiration for her.

“Wow [two red heart emoji] fabulous,” said one fan, trailing the comment with another red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” raved another admirer, also adding a red heart emoji after their message.

In a recent post, Echeverria said she is returning to her pre-baby body thanks to a strict diet and the use of a corset. In a Spanish-language interview with Que Palo earlier this year, the model opened up about how she turned to the fitness world after being bullied by her ex following her first pregnancy. According to the report, her ex continuously pointed out how “fat” and “ugly” she looked after she gave birth to their daughter.