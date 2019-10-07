Bang Energy Girl Lindsey Pelas Pumps Gas In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Plunging Top

Lindsey Pelas is showing off her smoking hot bod in a new video to promote Bang Energy drinks, and her latest update was so steamy that it had her fans begging for more. The Playboy model stunned as she showed off what a typical day in Los Angeles is like for her, and delighted her over 9 million fans in the process.

In the clip, Lindsey is seen showing off her enviable curves by sporting a pair of the tiniest Daisy Dukes ever. Pelas’ denim shorts split at the sides and leave little to the imagination as they flaunt her tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Lindsey paired the shorts with a plunging black sports bra, which showcased her massive cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy as she jumped out of her black SUV and got sexy during a gas pumping session in L.A.

The model had her long, platinum blonde hair parted down the center and styled in loose curls that inched down her back and fell over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the video, which included pink blush on her cheeks, defined eyebrows, and long lashes. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Pelas’ followers couldn’t handle the sexy video, and flocked to the comment section to gush over the post.

“Can I pay for your gas?” one social media user wrote.

“YUMMY,” another fan stated.

“Such a hottie,” a third comment read.

“Stunning,” another fan quipped.

However, Lindsey is more than just a pretty face. The model also hosts her very own podcast, titled Eyes Up Here, where she talks about an array of issues with her listeners.

Loading...

“A Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas’ racy photos and videos by following the Playboy model on her social media accounts, which she updates on the regular.