Alexis Bellino Returns To ‘RHOC,’ Opens Up About Split From Ex-Husband Jim As She Enjoys New Boyfriend Andy

Alexis Bellino will be seen making her highly-anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Orange County during tomorrow night’s new episode of Season 14.

After appearing in a full-time position on the series’ fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons, Bellino will be featured speaking about her 2018 split from ex-husband Jim Bellino in a scene alongside Emily Simpson, who endured her own set of marital issues while filming the show earlier this year.

“Divorce sucks. It’s not easy,” Bellino confesses in the sneak peek, which was shared on October 7 by All About the Real Housewives. “There just comes a time when you realize it’s time to move on.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim, filed for divorce in June of last year after 17 years of marriage and three children. During Bellino’s time on the show, she and Jim were featured alongside one another. This time around, Bellino is appearing on the series solo.

Although Bellino is no longer married, she has been dating boyfriend Andy Bohn for several months and frequently shares photos of him online. She’s even been considering the possibility of welcoming another child with Bohn. Earlier this year, just after Bellino confirmed her romance with Bohn, she faced rumors on Instagram after showing off what appeared to be a baby bump. Then, as she confirmed she was not yet pregnant, she made it clear that she was open to the idea in the future.

Around the time of Bellino’s breakup, as The Inquisitr reported, the reality star and mother of three took to her Instagram page and shared an emotional message with her fans and followers about the hardships she was facing.

“I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat. I don’t know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn’t the REAL,” she explained to her fans and followers, adding that she was “broken” and “sad.”

Bellino then said that despite the emotional trauma she had endured due to the end of her marriage to Jim, she knew God was with her throughout the challenges she faced. She said He was getting her through the pain as she looked forward to coming out stronger on the other side.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.