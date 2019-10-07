Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Silky, Wine Red Top As She Promotes ‘Monday Motivation’ For Fans

Kelly Clarkson has been killing the fashion game lately.

Just last month, the mother of two launched her own self-titled talk show and it’s been wildly popular. The new talk show queen has welcomed some big names on her show already including Reba McEntire, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Nicole Scherzinger to name a few. The show’s Instagram page already boasts a following of 179,000-plus and with each and every photo and video she shares with fans, her following seems to grow.

In the most recent video that was shared for her legion of fans, the singer was all smiles as she posed against a cheery backdrop that featured blue skies and a sea of sunflowers. The songstress wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight with a little hint of makeup including blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Kelly showed off her beautiful figure while clad in a silky, wine red dress that had long sleeves and ties at the waist.

The songstress accessorized the look with a pair of dangly gold earrings and in the video itself, she offered her loyal fans what she called some “Monday Motivation.” In the video, Kelly asked fans if they could smell “that” before revealing that “that” was the smell of success. The end of the video scrolled to some text that read “this has been self-care with Kelly Clarkson.”

The post has only been live on her show’s Instagram page for a short time but it’s earned the bombshell rave reviews from fans, racking up over 1,200 likes and 30-plus comments in just moments of going live. Some fans commented on the clip to let Kelly know that they love her show while countless others raved over her outfit.

“You help keep me going. Thank you for being you and real!” one fan commented.

“Ohhhh Kelly I needed this today you are my literally sunshine,” another chimed in with a sun emoji.

“I quit seeing my therapist since you started these,” a third follower joked.

As previously mentioned, Kelly has had a ton of big names on her show, including her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the two had a cute back-and-forth about being related and the audience loved it.

“I ended up marrying your oldest son, and you got stuck with me,” Kelly joked.

Loading...

But Reba seemed to be pretty happy that she got Kelly as a daughter-in-law because she said, “Thank goodness!” as the audience erupted into applause. Kelly then went on to rave about Reba and how she is not only a friend and family to her but she’s also her “hero” because she’s looked up to her so much career-wise.

Fans can catch The Kelly Clarkson Show weekdays on NBC.