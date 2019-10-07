Princess Diana Pal Elton John Reveals These Two A-List Stars Almost Got Into A ‘Fistfight’ Over The Late Royal

Princess Diana had two A-List stars almost getting into a fistfight for her affections, revealed singing superstar Elton John in his upcoming memoir, Me, reported The Daily Mail.

The book was excerpted by the British tabloid publication, who revealed that actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone almost came to blows over the late Princess of Wales at a dinner party thrown by the “Candle in the Wind” singer. The legendary singer wrote that the event was held in honor of former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, whom Elton worked with while creating the music for the 1994 film The Lion King.

“Straightaway, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other,” said Elton, who witnessed the interaction between the pair, both separated at the time from their significant others — Diana from Prince Charles and Richard from supermodel Cindy Crawford.

“As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all,” claimed Elton in the book. “I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined.”

Elton then revealed that when dinner was served, the two men were nowhere to be found. It was Elton’s now-husband David Furnish who found the pair ready to fistfight, in another area of the home, the singer claims. Apparently the fight did nothing to dampen Richard’s attraction to the stunning royal, as they were later seen speaking in front of a fire while Sylvester angrily left the event.

Elton has a long history of friendship with the British royal family. He and the late Princess of Wales were great friends. After her death, he was asked by the royal family to perform at her funeral service, where he sang a revamped version of his song, “Candle in the Wind,” in her honor. Elton was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 at Buckingham Palace, awarded the title of Knight Bachelor for services to music and charitable services.

Diana’s engagement ring was stunning, featuring a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. The ring would go on to become an iconic symbol of her relationship with Charles and is now worn by Kate Middleton, the wife of Diana’s oldest son Prince Willam.

Elton’s memoir will be released October 15.