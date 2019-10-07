Ariel Winter Stuns In A White Sundress And Fans Are Officially Lovestruck

Ariel Winter knew just how to lighten up her followers’ Monday — with a stunning sundress selfie. Her well-timed social media posts are part of the reason the Modern Family star has been able to develop such a strong fandom, with a current tally of over four million followers.

The Instagram popularity will no doubt help her as she moves on to more acting jobs. Her role of bookworm Alex Dunphy will soon be relinquished, as the hit ABC series is ending this spring. Already, Ariel has used the photo-sharing platform to promote a recent project of hers — a guest role on Law & Order: SVU.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette beauty called the Mariska Hargitay-led series her “favorite” and discussed the challenges of playing a character that had dealt with serious trauma. Despite the difficulties, however, she concluded her post by saying she loved being on the show.

The successful conclusion of Modern Family and her recent guest star role has given Ariel a lot to smile about, and the stunner certainly looks cheerful in her latest picture. In the shot, she stands in front of a wooden wall, angled sideways.

The pose shows off the side view of her outfit, a white sundress with defined cups at the bust and self-tie straps that dangle down over her shoulders. She has turned her head to face the camera, so that her stunning smile is on fully display.

Her makeup is beautifully classic, with a vintage cat-eye eyeliner, softly defined brows, and just a hint of blush with a light pink lip. Ariel’s shiny black locks are styled into loose waves, and they cascade to just past her shoulders.

The picture earned over 40,000 likes and around 230 comments within just half an hour of posting, showcasing the young starlet’s popularity.

“You look so gorgeous,” gushed a fan, with a fire emoji.

“Too hot for this world,” praised another, adding a heart-eyes face to further emphasize the comment.

“[You] are so perfect,” concluded a third, with the crown emoji.

Ariel has been on a round of fashion wins lately, recently stunning in a number of dresses during the Emmys weekend in Los Angeles.

On the Friday before the show, she sizzled in a low cut black leather dress. For the afterparties that following Sunday, she flaunted her incredible hourglass shape in a figure-hugging red ruched dress that fans went wild over.

The star will continue filming Modern Family until this January, at which point she will be free to dedicate more time to both her social media and new projects that catch her eye.