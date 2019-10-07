Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In Floral Minidress & High Heels On Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s killer legs are back on Instagram. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is somewhat of a regular when it comes to sneak previews of her backstage; either the videos appear on Kelly’s own Instagram, or they pop up just before the show airs. Today seems to have delivered another winning look from the 50-year-old.

The video showed Kelly with co-host Ryan Seacrest. Kelly was looking absolutely sensational in an ensemble that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. The star was seen making her way onto the set in a floral minidress in patterned pink, blue, and white, with a finish just above the knee appearing to flaunt her famous pins just perfectly. Kelly paired her dress with a pair of electric-blue and stiletto-style heels – this lady definitely knows how to pick her footwear. The upbeat ensemble had received a chic finish from a blazer in cream colors, with the look appearing to have been absolutely nailed. Kelly’s super-toned pins were on show, with fans likely grateful for a semi-twirl that seemed unintentional as Kelly and Ryan headed onto the stage.

Ryan was seen in a rather amusing moment; the star was getting his hair sprayed just before going on air.

Kelly has been making headlines for turning 50. The star may be technically middle-aged, but she definitely doesn’t look it. With a gym-honed body and a youthful face that seems to look flawless without makeup, the television face seems to be yet another celebrity who almost ages backward.

As to Kelly’s life, it may seem glamorous, but the starts are early. Speaking to The Cut, Kelly revealed how she gets the day going.

“I wake up around 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning and start thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day — the silly, mundane, ridiculous stories like ‘You should have three cups of coffee a day to make you live longer!’ Then I shower and wake up my kids. I do my moisturizing routine, and I like to apply my own foundation so I put it on and I do my eyelashes and my eyebrows,” the star said.

“I leave around 7 a.m. for work. I have to be there at 8. If it’s bad traffic or bad weather, I’ll just walk across the park because it’s quicker than getting in a car,” she added.

Clearly, walking pays off, although Kelly does a lot more than march a few blocks to keep her body looking so good.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram account.