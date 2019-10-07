Josephine Skriver Rocks Black Lingerie And Baseball Cap To Support Oakland Raiders

Josephine Skriver supported her favorite NFL team in a seriously sexy way this weekend.

On Sunday, October 6, the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed some love for the Oakland Raiders on Instagram ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears, which was held yesterday morning in London. The 26-year-old herself had followed her team across the pond to cheer them on at the game, as seen by the geotag included in her post that placed her in the British city. The model was snapped sitting on the floor in front of a large window while rocking her Raiders fan gear, though her look was far from the typical football jersey and war paint ensemble.

Instead, Josephine sent temperatures soaring by sporting a sexy set of black lingerie to support her team. She wore a black bra that fell daringly low down her chest, leaving her décolletage completely bare. More than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display for her six million followers to see, while the push-up style of the top accentuated her voluptuous assets even more.

Though slightly hard to see, a quick zoom in on the sizzling shot revealed that the Danish bombshell was sporting a pair of matching black panties as well. The cheeky number provided hardly any coverage to her curvaceous lower half, highlighting her peachy derriere and long, toned legs, one of which was stretched out in front of her as she posed for the snap. Its waistband sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and sculpted abs, which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

To complete her look, Josephine sported a black and silver Oakland Raiders baseball cap with the Raiders’ logo on top and their team colors making the Union Jack on the brim, a unique cap made just for the NFL London game. Josephine pulled the brim low over her face. Her light brown tresses peaked out from underneath the hat, spilling over her shoulder and down to her bare chest.

The new addition to the model’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 195,000 likes during its first 24 hours of being live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are literally perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that she was “goals.”

“Wowee, what a nice body and gorgeous girl!!” commented a third.

Josephine took to her Instagram stories later in the evening to share a few glimpses of her time at the game, and her celebration after their 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears.

Whether she’s showing support for her team, or showing off the latest pieces from Victoria’s Secret, Josephine knows how to get her Instagram fans excited. Another recent addition to her feed saw her in the middle of a yoga session, flaunting her flawless figure in a set of skintight, tan workout gear that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.