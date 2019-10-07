Rudy Giuliani Says He Wants Obama Administration Investigated Over Another Joe Biden Conspiracy

Amid impeachment proceedings, Donald Trump has shifted focus to potential Democratic rival Joe Biden as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who he recently said are guilty of treason before calling for their impeachment. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani continues to spread the theory that Biden intervened in Ukraine’s legal system to help his son, Hunter, avoid prosecution while working for natural gas company Burisma.

During an interview on Fox News’ Media Buzz Sunday, Giuliani again invoked Biden’s name, this time suggesting a “pay for play scheme” that he claims involved Biden and his brother, James. He said he his attempting to start an investigation into the Obama administration to examine the purported scandal, Daily Mail reports.

“I’m trying to investigate a massive corruption scandal in the Obama administration,” he said. “The Washington press corps has been covering this up for the last three years.”

Giuliani called Biden the media’s “honey boy” and said that news outlets ignored allegations against the Bidens and Obama administration’s dealings with China, Ukraine, and Romania.

Of course, Giuliani made the as-of-yet-unfounded accusations while defending Trump’s calls to Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter. They appear to be part of the Trump camp’s strategy to shift focus from his scandal — which sparked impeachment proceedings — and suggest that Biden and his son were involved in illegal activity in Ukraine.

According to Giuliani, the media helped cover up the Ukraine scandal by failing to report on the purported allegations against Biden and his family.

‘The fact is this is not a political opponent. It didn’t start that way. But the media, which is completely corrupt and completely biased — and you got like a really big story that’s going to come out here about how corrupt this media is.”

Rudy Giuliani says he is looking to sue The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/3D65Mg6VaO — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 2, 2019

Giuliani’s comments on the Ukraine scandal prompted Biden’s campaign to send a letter to major TV networks urging them to stop booking the high-profile attorney. The letter was written by Biden’s top aides, Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield, who accused Giuliani of spreading conspiracy theories and lies.

“While you often fact check his statements in real-time during your discussions, that is no longer enough,” they wrote, per The Daily Beast, adding that giving him time on-air is allowing him to spread “unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies” that are spreading into the national conversation.

Trump is currently facing formal impeachment proceedings and is the subject of two official whistleblower complaints.