Lizzo Looks Smoking Hot With Purple Hair, Proclaims Her Single Status To Her Instagram Followers

Musical superstar Lizzo has been lighting up the charts lately with her catchy hits, including “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” The performer has been delighting her existing fans — and earning new fans — with bold performances in which she unapologetically flaunts her curves.

A few days ago, the babe shocked fans by sharing a snap of herself with vibrant purple hair. In the caption, she revealed it was a custom color created just for her. In one of her recent Instagram updates, she gave fans another glimpse at her purple locks, and she looked smoking hot.

In the snap, Lizzo sat in what appeared to be a stylist’s chair and had someone working on her hair. A pair of blurry hands were visible on the right side of the frame, adjusting Lizzo’s curls. Lizzo’s new purple locks were curled and voluminous, and the close-up shot revealed the slight variations in the purple tones throughout her hair. Her skin looked flawless, and she rocked a stunning eye makeup look complete with a bold black cat eye, gold shadow toward the inner corners, and fluffy lashes that seemed to go on for miles.

Her face had a soft glow, courtesy of some expertly applied blush, and she kept her lips neutral, going with a nude gloss rather than a bold shade. In the first selfie, she had her lips parted as she looked into the distance. In the second, her lips were together, and she flaunted her cheekbones as she served up some major attitude and style.

Lizzo’s 5.7 million Instagram followers could barely contain themselves at the sight of the bombshell serving up such a look, and the post received over 581,000 likes in just one day. In the caption, she referenced her single status, celebrated both her freedom and lack of a relationship, and the No. 1 status of her newest single, “Cuz I Love You.”

Her followers showered the star with praise in the comments section and were obsessed with her look.

“Omg so pretty,” one follower said.

Loading...

Another fan commented, “you are STUNNING! That hair color is all you!”

“Gaaaahhhh can we just be best friends already?!?? you’re so bomb!” one fan said.

Another fan simply called her “queen Lizzo.”

While her most recent post was a close-up selfie of her stunning face, Lizzo also isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves on Instagram. Just a few days ago, Lizzo stunned fans with a video of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in which she was also totally topless. Lizzo simply played with her hair and stared seductively at the camera in the video. While the video itself was super sexy, the caption had her followers laughing, as she commented that she “got to cuddle some puppies today.”