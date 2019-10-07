Miss Bikini Fitness 2019 Rebecca Bowen Rocks Wildly Short Daisy Dukes While Hunting Alligators

Miss Bikini Fitness 2019 Rebecca Bowen isn’t just a pretty face who likes to snap sexy selfies in skimpy little bathing suits. She’s a country girl at heart, and she proves that in nearly every single one of her Instagram updates. This week she kicked off her Monday with a photo from a recent alligator hunting trip, and her followers went wild.

In the photo, Rebecca, who also goes by “Country Barbie” on social media, is seen sitting in a boat as she smiles alongside a dead alligator. The pageant queen wore a pair of impossibly short Daisy Dukes along with some camo print boots and a T-shirt that proclaimed “I’m a BEAST” on the front.

Bowen’s tiny denims shorts showcased her long, lean legs and tiny waist, as her ensemble also flaunted her toned arms. Rebecca wore her long, blond hair pulled to the side and braided down over her shoulder as she donned a baseball cap over top of her locks.

The bikini model beamed a smile at the camera and revealed to her followers in the caption that they could see more from her gator hunt by checking out her YouTube channel.

Rebecca’s followers, of course, flocked to the comment section to leave their thoughts on the photo, and fans couldn’t help but gush over the beauty queen.

“You’re so beautiful and amazing,” one social media user wrote.

“Breathtaking beauty,” another fan stated.

“Good for you Gator Girl,” a third comment read.

“Nice catch, sexy,” another follower said.

Recently, the Miss Bikini US Instagram shared a photo of Rebecca, and let everyone know in the caption that their fitness category is open to women over the age of 30.

“Did you know our fitness division is open to ladies age 30 and over? If you or someone you know is interested in our fitness division, check out the MissBikinius.com website!” the pageant’s social media post read.

Meanwhile, Rebecca may have won the fitness crown at the Miss Bikini US pageant, but she fell short when she recently competed in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition, where she opened up a bit about herself.

“Mom of two girls, cheer coach, and an aspiring personal trainer. Life is full of struggles but through fitness I find my strength!” she said in her bio.

Fans looking to see more of Rebecca Bowen’s life can following the Miss Bikini Fitness 2019 crown holder on her social media accounts or on YouTube.