Lil’ Kim Puts On A Busty Display In Low-Cut Gucci Garment With Matching Wig At 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil’ Kim attended the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend and made sure every eye was on her.

The “Magic Stick” hitmaker became the first female rapper to achieve three consecutive No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Rap charts and was honored with a lifetime achievement, per The Daily Mail.

On the red carpet, Kim stunned in a shimmery pink Gucci garment. The outfit was very low-cut and showed off her bare chest and a lot of cleavage. She accessorized herself with a striped black-and-white belt that had the Gucci logo all jeweled up. The 4-foot-11 rapper added some inches to herself as she paired the ensemble with some chunky white heels.

She matched the look with a pink wavy textured wig, which gave her some edge.

On Instagram, the “Lighters Up” songstress shared a couple of photos from the carpet to her page, which quickly racked up more than 145,000 likes within a day.

“You deserve the crown,” one user wrote.

“Why are you so beautiful? inside and out,” another shared.

“Scalped us!!! UGH QUEEN,” a third mentioned.

“Okay you better serve Kimmy,” a fourth fan remarked.

“The whole rap games MOMMA,” a fifth fan commented.

Kim is never too shy when it comes to showing off her body. She was recently seen at a Pandora event wearing a skintight dress and showing off her hourglass shape, per The Inquisitr.

Since 1996, she has released four studio albums – Hard Core, The Notorious Kim, La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth.

Her iconic album, Hard Core, will re-issued on a pink vinyl later this year. It can be exclusively pre-ordered on the Vinyl Me Please website.

On October 11, Kim will release her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9. It will be her first record in 14 years.

The project will consist of nine tracks, five of which are collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around her globe. Kim might have burst onto the music scene over 20 years ago, but she still has a loyal following today. Her most popular song on the app is her legendary collaboration with P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, and Mya, “Lady Marmalade.” Other songs in the top five include “Crush On You,” “The Jump Off,” “Magic Stick,” and “Found You,” which is taken from her upcoming release.

To stay up to date with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 2.7 million followers.