Carrie Underwood Wows In Sweaty Rope Training Video Wearing Tight Spandex

Carrie Underwood is wowing her fans. The Cry Pretty singer has mostly been making headlines of late for her sell-out gigs as she traverses the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, although not every aspect of the 36-year-old’s life centers around her music. Carrie’s career now includes running a business, with promotion for the star’s Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line continuing alongside her singing appearances.

Today isn’t seeing Carrie flaunt those killer legs in a gold-leaf dress, but it is seeing just how the mother of two maintains her ultra-fit body.

A video of Carrie in full training mode has been posted to Calia by Carrie’s Instagram. Snapshots of the shoot had already been posted in still form, but fans had yet to see how the famous blonde handles her rope training via a video. The footage showed the star shot outdoors and in full sunlight, with informative text letting viewers know that it was 11.08 a.m. and that the singer was in Wichita, Kansas. Carrie was seen rocking skin-tight spandex comprised of a pair of leggings paired with a slightly looser top in multi-tonal pink shades, although this video seemed as much about the clothing as the effort being put into the workout.

Carrie was seen rope training with her fierce arms being worked to the max – and yes, the singer had broken a sweat.

Videos posted to Calia by Carrie’s Instagram may rack up less views than those posted to the singer’s own social media, but they definitely get noticed. This one managed to rack up over 1,800 views in the space of 30 minutes.

Calia founded Calia by Carrie to help women workout in clothing that’s comfortable and stylish. The line seems to include Carrie’s love of pinks and unusual materials – while dripping gold glitters don’t form part of the range, fun cracked marbles do. Of course, there’s a girly finish to the apparel, although it does seem designed with more than just style in mind.

As PopSugar reports, Carrie opened up about her own workout philosophies during a summer event at The Hamptons earlier this year.

“I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” the singer said.

Carrie added that husband Mike Fisher tends to watch the couple’s two sons while Carrie has her workout time. The star also seemed to showcase a fuss-free mentality.

“I don’t need massages, I don’t need fancy getaway holidays… if you can give me an hour in the morning, that’s all I need in life,” she added.