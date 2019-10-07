‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Reportedly Testing Patience Of Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar

Eldest Duggar daughter Jana Duggar is reportedly frustrating her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with her single status, as her other siblings have found love, moved out, and started families of their own.

John-David Duggar, Jana’s twin, married wife Abbie in November 2018 and is expecting his first child. He was the latest of the oldest Duggar children to tie the knot. Other Duggar siblings who have wed and began families of their own are Jill, Jinger, Jessa, Josh, Joseph, Joy-Anna, and Josiah.

In Touch Weekly reported that an insider close to the family has revealed both Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are confused as to why their eldest daughter is not yet either involved in a relationship with someone or readying herself for marriage. According to the insider, Jim Bob and Michelle, are trying their best to be “patient” with their daughter.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the insider said to In Touch. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm and that’s refreshing.”

In August of this year, Jana stunned longtime fans and viewers of her family’s two TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, by referencing singer Michael Bublé when speaking about her single status on Instagram, stating she “just hasn’t met him yet” when a fan asked about the reality star’s single status.

The post, which showed Jana wearing a new dress and a hat, had a fan comment that they would love to see her find her “handsome prince.” Said the reality star to her admirer, “Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse.”

Jana’s single status wasn’t the only thing shocking her fans, either. Her comment referencing contemporary music drew the attention of some who were stunned to learn that she didn’t just listen to secular music, as the Duggar family is normally seen on camera singing religious hymns and playing classical music on the piano, violin, and harp.

In the past, Jana has said in an interview segment on the TLC series, that there have been different guys in her life, but they haven’t been the “right” one. She then revealed that she would not get married to the first person that comes along, that he has to be the right fit for her life.

Jana also commented in the same interview that she understands that right now, she is in a strange place in her life, but she keeps herself content with her beliefs that she is busy with “where God has me right now” and learning as much as she can.

While still single, Jana continues to live at home with her parents and busies herself with traveling, assisting with her younger siblings, nieces, and nephews, and tackling home improvement and gardening jobs on her family and siblings’ homes.

The Inquisitr recently reported the reality star visited Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon with her family.

Season 10 of Counting On debuts Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.