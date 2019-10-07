‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Mike And Lauren Sorrentino Look Adorable On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Ever since Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino finished his jail sentence and was released last month, he and wife Lauren Sorrentino have been sharing adorable shots of their outings together.

A few weeks ago, Mike shared a sweet picture of his first post-prison date night with new wife Lauren. In that snap, Mike held a huge piece of steak, and the duo stood in front of a table filled with goodies. They were both absolutely glowing and seemed happy to be spending time with one another.

Now, it seems that the happy couple are getting in the autumn spirit with an outing to a pumpkin patch. Lauren shared an Instagram update that featured a few shots of the whole family at a nearby farm, but she also thrilled her 881,000 Instagram followers with a few shots of just her and Mike as well.

In the first snap, they stood outside surrounded by pumpkins, looking cozy and ready for the chillier weather. Mike rocked a simple pair of jeans and a basic black hoodie and smiled at the camera, glowing with health. Lauren, likewise, rocked form-fitting jeans, black boots, and a simple white top. She added a bit of style to her outfit by topping it with a cozy-looking jacket with leather details. Lauren pulled her blond locks back in a ponytail and finished her ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

In the second snap, the duo stood under what looked to be an awning of some kind, surrounded by pumpkins of all shades and sizes. Lauren finished the Instagram update with a picture of them perched on a hay bale, smiling at the camera and looking absolutely adorable.

Lauren’s fans couldn’t get enough of the seasonal outing, and the picture quickly racked up over 109,000 likes.

One follower loved Lauren’s style and wanted to snap up her own cozy-looking jacket.

“Omg Lauren where is your jacket from? You guys both look great!” the fan said.

Another follower commented, “never been so happy for a couple.”

“So happy for you guys!! Now this is living your best life for sure!!!” wrote another user.

“This warms my heart,” another fan said.

“So nice to have your hubby back, just in time for the holidays,” another fan commented.

Lauren shared plenty of sizzling selfies while she and Mike were briefly separated. Lately, however, she has been celebrating having her husband back in her life by posting a whole bunch of the couple’s photos that highlight how adorable and in love the duo are — and fans are loving it.