Chanel West Coast Slays As She Sips Sangria In Tight Purple Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast enjoyed her Sunday Funday in the best way possible.

As those who follow the singer on social media know, Chanel is always busy with a ton of different projects including her music, her hit MTV show Ridiculousness, and plenty of other various projects that she has going on. So when West Coast gets the chance to kick back and relax on rare occasions — she does it in style. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Chanel looks as cool as a cucumber as she lounges on what appears to be a rooftop building.

In the shot, the rapper can be seen lying down on a cushioned chair, pursing her lips for the camera and throwing up a peace sign. She wears her long, dark locks down and curled and appears to be wearing a beautiful face of makeup though she covers the majority of her face with a big pair of purple sunglasses. In one hand, she holds a glass of red sangria and her amazing figure is also on display.

While clad in a multi-colored purple bodysuit that hugs her every curve. She also rocks a jean jacket on top of the look as well as a pair of pink colored combat boots. In the caption of the image, she mentions that it’s a “basic” Sunday.

She’s already earned a ton of attention from fans — racking up over 21,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let the rapper know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and expressed their feelings using emoji instead.

“Thank you for inspiring me. Don’t stop being you for anyone,” one fan commented with a series of heart emoji.

“OMFG!! I love you outfit girl,” another gushed with a series of heart emoji.

“Nothing wrong with a basic Sunday, chill and enjoy the day. And you’re looking great, I love purple, and the pink docs rock,” another commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel once again put her gorgeous figure on full display in another hot image while clad in a curve-hugging dress that featured orange and purple stripes. Her toned and tanned legs were also visible in the image, and she completed the look with a pair of bubblegum pink sneakers.

That post had her followers raving, amassing over 97,000 likes.