Jax Taylor Says He’s Fine With Wife Brittany Cartwright Hooking Up With ‘Certain’ Women He Approves Of

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star says he has no problem with his wife going outside of their marriage with girls.

Jax Taylor is addressing rumors that he and wife Brittany Cartwright have an open marriage. The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told TooFab that he does not have an “open relationship” with his wife of four months, but added that doesn’t mean the window isn’t open for an extramarital hookup.

Jax said he doesn’t care if Brittany steps outside their marriage to hook up with “certain women” that he knows personally. The SUR bartender also admitted that not all of his male friends are as “woke” as he is.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me, no. It doesn’t bother me,” Jax said of Brittany’s potential girl-on-girl flings. “I have friends that would never allow it. I have friends that would say ‘no.’ It depends on the guy.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Brittany was upset when Jax dropped a bombshell that he witnessed her hooking up with co-star Kristen Doute a few years ago. Brittany denied that the hookup ever happened, and the rumor caused tension in her relationship with Jax. Kristen later accused him of “pulling a Jax” by embellishing her “drunk kiss” with Brittany.

Still, Jax stood by his story, telling E! News he “could care less” if Brittany cheats on him with girls.

“I could care less. She could hook up with all the girls she wants. It doesn’t bother me,” the Vanderpump Rules star said at the time.

While Jax has given Brittany free rein to sleep with women, the hall pass is not mutual. Vanderpump Rules viewers know Brittany flipped out when Jax humiliated her by cheating on her with former SUR employee Faith Stowers two years ago. Jax’s cheating scandal was a major storyline on Vanderpump Rules before Brittany surprisingly forgave him, but it’s probably safe to say his days of hooking up with other women are done.

Jax and Brittany dated on and off for four years before tying the knot at a ceremony officiated by ‘NSYNC alum Lance Bass at the Kentucky Castle in June. In the months since they exchanged vows, the reality TV lovebirds have repeatedly shot down rumors that their marriage is already in trouble.

The Bravo stars have also been vocal about the fact that they want to start a family right away. There have even been recent rumors that Brittany appears to have a baby bump, but the couple has yet to confirm a pregnancy.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.