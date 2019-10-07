‘Playboy’ Bombshell Sarah Harris Gets Dirty On The Beach While Rocking A Tiny Black Bikini

Sarah Harris basically lives in a bikini. The Playboy model loves to show off her flawless figure on social media, and Monday was no different as she kicked off the brand new week wearing a skimpy little bikini on Instagram, flaunting her body for her more than 2 million followers.

Sarah looked stunning in her latest update as she stood on the beach rocking nothing but a tiny black bikini. She showed off her enviable curves as she posed in front of multiple lounge chairs and cabanas while kicking up some sand on the beach.

The model’s two-piece suit showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy booty, and long, lean legs, which were covered in white sand.

Sarah had her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also donned a gorgeous makeup look in the shot. The model’s glam look consisted of dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, which gained over 13,000 likes and more than 150 comments in the first two hours after it was posted, Sarah asked her followers if they prefer the beach or the pool.

Sarah’s loyal fans loved the snap, and couldn’t resist leaving some positive comments for the model to see.

“Hot body,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“What a figure,” read a third comment.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer said.

Although Sarah has a huge online following and is often praised for her fit figure, the model wasn’t always thrilled with how she looked.

Loading...

The Daily Mail reports that the model previously opened up about her struggles with body confidence in the past, revealing that she used to consider herself “fat” when she looked at her reflection in the mirror.

“I was insecure and so paranoid about even sniffing a carb. I genuinely thought I was fat, I looked in the mirror and hated what I saw. If I ate even half a chocolate bar I would run to the bathroom and force myself to be sick,” Sarah admitted to her followers online, adding that she wanted to open up about her issues in hopes of helping anyone who may be struggling with body images and eating disorders.

Fans can see more of Sarah by following her on Instagram.