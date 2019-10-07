‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Summer Receives A Warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 7 through 11 bring big trouble for the Newmans and competition for the Abbotts after shakeups at the CEO position in both family companies. Plus, Phyllis comes out on top while Kyle warns Summer about Theo.

After deciding to write a book, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) look back on the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. They get started on their new project together, and Jack realizes that his love life resembles that of his mother’s. Now all he wants to do is ensure that Dina (Marla Adams) realizes he no longer blames her for leaving them and hurting John Abbott. While Jack is off writing with Traci, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) vie for the CEO office at Jabot.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) works to make amends after his faked death ends up hurting his grandchildren. He hopes to make things better with Summer (Hunter King), but she’s not so ready to forgive and forget. Later in the week, Summer receives a warning from Kyle about Theo (Tyler Johnson). The Inquisitr previously reported that Devon (Bryton James) fires Theo over his colossal ego and reckless behavior.

At the same time, Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans a fresh start. Unfortunately for Nick, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn’t quite ready to move forward. Nick finds himself celebrating A New Hope without his girlfriend. Before the week is over, Chelsea lets something go, and it may end up helping her and Nick’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) triumphs for once, and she finds herself returning to a bit of her former glory. Then, Phyllis locates Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas. Ultimately, Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes an unexpected appearance, but things don’t go well for him when he responds to an opportunity to meet up with Chance Chancellor. By the end of the week, Adam finds himself cornered, and that is often dangerous for anybody in his vicinity.

A critic confronts Amanda (Mishael Morgan) as more of her story comes out. Later, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has concerns about Amanda since she looks so much like Devon’s late wife, Hilary.

After learning the shocking news about her demotion to COO at Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) appeals to Victor, but he remains unmoved by his daughter’s fury. By the end of the week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor enter into a pact. Nikki wants her husband to bring the family together instead of tearing it apart, but Victor’s compliance remains to be seen.