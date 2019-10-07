Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Pink Jumpsuit

Nicole Scherzinger’s fashion game is incredibly strong these days and it seems her Instagram followers agree.

For her latest few posts, Nicole is wearing a pink jumpsuit. In what appears to be a paparazzi photo in one upload, she matches her ensemble with a mini handbag and heels, while walking down an alley.

In another post, she is leaning against a mirror, staring into the camera lens. She is showing off her side profile and incredible cheekbones while sporting her brunette locks up in a ponytail. Her reflection in the mirror proves that Nicole looks good from both angles.

She accessorizes herself with numerous gold rings and dangling earrings, which give the look that finishing touch.

In less than a day, the uploads racked up thousands of likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Baddest of the BAD!!!!” one user wrote.

“Classy at its best, you look gorgeous,” another shared.

“This baby pink looks so good on you,” a third mentioned.

“You’re literally FLAWLESS,” a fourth fan commented.

“This color really suits you,” a fifth follower remarked, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

Nicole no stranger to killing it in the world in fashion, as last week, The Inquisitr reported that the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper wore an off-the-shoulder thigh-high slit dress, which left her followers stunned.

Nicole is currently working on three TV shows on three different continents: Australia’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer in the U.S., and The X Factor in the U.K., which will be a celebrity special this season.

While she is busy jetting around the world, rumors that she will be reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls have started to surface.

Loading...

The “Baby Love” songstress allegedly signed a multi-million dollar deal to perform on a tour with her band members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

“Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down,” The Sun reported.

However, it seems Nicole is too busy to put her dancing shoes on for another global tour as she is working in the world of TV, per The Inquisitr.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

“Because I’m so busy, I’m doing three different shows on three different continents,” the “Right There” singer stated.

To stay up to date with Nicole Scherzinger, follow her Instagram account.