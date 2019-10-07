Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Rocks A Gingham Bikini So Tight, It’s Barely Holding On

Pamela Alexandra has gone tighter than ever. The model and social media sensation took to Instagram recently with a video that was unusual — not many models repost FaceTime sessions. Then again, Pamela is no ordinary model. The star comes with a raw attitude and the ability to say it how it is, with her sense of humor seeming to be up there with her insane curves.

Pamela’s video was a curve overload, and her bikini seemed to be struggling to contain her ample assets.

The footage showed the model smiling into a camera and flaunting her figure, with the audience being more than just her Instagram followers. Pamela appeared to be FaceTiming with King Krucial, although whether or not his voice and reactions had been edited into the video at a later time wasn’t clear. However, her fans probably weren’t as concerned with who she was talking to as they took in her killer body.

The star was seen in a summery, pin-up-style gingham bikini, with the colorful red and white hues adding a bit of flair to her look. With a knotted bust detail, thin straps, and high-waisted shorts, her bikini seemed to be rocking that ’50s vibe. Pamela wore her shoulder-length hair down and curly and had on a full face of makeup, although the coloring was muted, giving her a natural look.

The video of Pamela FaceTiming was also posted to King Krucial’s Instagram, and his post came with a very complimentary caption, which the model answered in the caption of the post on her own account.

“FaceTimed @PamelaAlexandra & ended up in the #SunkenPlace from all them Picnic body work curves she got Lawwd.”

Pamela’s video definitely seems to have gotten noticed, having racked up a staggering 95,000 views in the space of nine hours. The same time frame brought over 320 fans into the post’s comments section.

While this particular video didn’t come with a promotional agenda, Pamela has utilized her influencer status before. After all, models have to earn their cash just like everyone else. She’s making a name for herself by promoting Fashion Nova Curve, where she models not just their swimwear line, but clothing as well. She has also appeared in T.I.’s “No Mediocre” video as part of an ad for the Curve brand, as well as Pretty Little Thing.

Although Pamela isn’t the only fit and curvy face on Instagram, her appeal seems to come from having a unique personality. Her captions are often humorous, and fans seem to love her witty posts.

Fans wishing to see more of Pamela can follow her on Instagram.