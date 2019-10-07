Kelly Clarkson Breaks Into An Impromptu Broadway-Style Song With Kristin Chenoweth

Kelly Clarkson hosted Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth in a hilarious bit for an upcoming Kelly Clarkson Show. In the preview, the twosome answers the question, when is the right time to break into song?

Kelly sat alongside Kristin wearing a stunning black, long-sleeved dress accentuated with silver grommets and her hair pulled back into an effortless ponytail. The Broadway legend and original Wicked cast member sat elegantly next to Kelly in leather pants and a black-and-gray fringed top.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the episode, which will air Monday, October 7, begins with the twosome sitting down for an interview.

Kelly is a longtime Broadway fan, and she pointed out to Kristin that it always seems awkward to her when performers are speaking and suddenly burst into song without warning during a musical. She came to that realization when attending musicals when she was a young girl.

All of a sudden, Kelly is seen doing just that, singing to Kristin in the middle of her questioning. Following her lead, the Broadway and singing superstar does the same thing.

“How can it be? I feel like I have known her forever,” sang Kelly.

“Could she be, my less talented and long-lost sister,” followed Kristin.

They then spoke about Kristin’s upcoming Hallmark movie, for which she wrote the title song for the television film of the same name, “A Christmas Love Story.”

“It all makes sense now,” continued Kelly, singing during their chat.

“It all makes sense, she’ll always be right here,” the two came together to sing.

“I finally found her, and we will always be together,” concluded the twosome in a big Broadway-style finish.

The first American Idol winner is a huge fan of all things Broadway and has covered many of the Great White Way’s most iconic tunes. She has performed her own versions of Hamilton’s “It’s Quiet Uptown,” Phantom of the Opera’s “All I Ask of You” alongside Josh Groban, “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, and Funny Girl’s “My Man.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly has tried lots of tricks to keep the viewers of her show interested and tuning in, employing a “puppy party” in a recent episode. Appearing on the fun talker and speaking about their love of man and woman’s best friend was comedienne Wanda Sykes and stars of HGTV’s The Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

Alongside her hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs daily in syndication, Kelly also appears as a coach on NBC’s The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend as she attempts to win the season with a singing hopeful.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.