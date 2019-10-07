‘RHOC’ Stars Shannon Beador And Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comment On Kelly Dodd’s Apology To Vicki Gunvalson

Kelly Dodd suddenly apologized to Vicki Gunvalson on last week's show.

How do Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke feel about Kelly Dodd’s sudden apology to Vicki Gunvalson?

Following last week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which featured Dodd apologizing to Gunvalson, who she’s been feuding with on and off screen for the past several months, Beador and Windham-Burke shared their thoughts on the ladies’ discussion while appearing on the After Show.

According to an October 4 report from All About the Real Housewives, Beador questioned Windham-Burke about how “genuine” she believed Dodd’s apology to Gunvalson to be and pointed out that she didn’t truly believe Dodd was ready to put her issues with Gunvalson to rest.

“Can I be completely honest right now?” Windham-Burke asked producers off-camera. “So, I left the table with Kelly and the second she was done with it she was not having it.”

“Then my issue is – what are you doing?” Beador wondered.

Beador went on to say that she felt Dodd’s apology to Gunvalson was “phony” but added that the intentions of Gunvalson to put their drama behind them were completely authentic.

“I’m not in agreement with some of the things Vicki has said to Kelly. I’m not. But Kelly has dished it right back,” Beador explained. “I’m gonna take the side of don’t be cruel. Don’t go so low. Because when you do the blows that are so low you cause so much long term damage that it’s hard to recover from.”

During their own Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter admitted that they also found Dodd’s apology to Gunvalson to be “weird.” Meanwhile, Dodd claimed that her allegedly phony apology to her co-star was prompted by alcohol. She said that if she wasn’t drinking before her chat with Gunvalson, she would have simply walked away from her at dinner, rather than apologize.

While Beador has been known, in the past, to keep her distance from her cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Windham-Burke hit it off in a major way after Windham-Burke was added to the show earlier this year and have even been spotted spending time with one another off-camera.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the ladies were recently seen enjoying a night out with Beador’s boyfriend, John Janssen, and Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke.

To see more of Beador, Windham-Burke, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.