Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Moment With 8-Year-Old Deaf Fan In Inspiring Video

Carrie's video with 8-year-old Savannah will melt your heart.

Carrie Underwood shared a look at a heartwarming moment she shared with a young deaf fan at one of her recent shows in the sweetest video shared to her Instagram account. The clip posted online showed the mom of two interacting with 8-year-old Savannah Dahan ahead of the Washington D.C. stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” on October 4, as they joined forces for a unique duet backstage.

Carrie performed an a capalla version of the hit (which also features a rap verse from Ludacris) while Savannah signed along to the lyrics and mouthed the words. The twosome shared big smiles as they performed together, with the “Southbound” singer giving the little girl a big round of applause for her rousing rendition.

In the caption, Underwood wrote in the caption that the youngster brought “so much joy” to the song.

The sweet video has already been viewed an impressive more than 1 million times since the “Cry Pretty” singer posted it to her official Instagram account on October 5.

A fan also took to social media after the show to share a look at Savannah enjoying the show from the front row as Underwood belted out her hits at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena. The video showed the star attempted to sign to her from the stage.

Carrie acknowledged the youngster during her performance, as she waved and pointed towards her while moving her hands.

“The key word is ‘tried!'” Underwood replied on Twitter with a crying laughing emoji after the fan noted that she “tried” to sign a message to Savannah. “I wanted to tell her that she’s a beautiful girl! Just in case she was wondering!!!”

Carrie is an absolutely sweetheart. She could I have just waved but she tried to sign to Savannah. pic.twitter.com/Yk8Ym2kF79 — Christine (@carriesagron) October 5, 2019

As reported by People, little Savanah’s sign language version of the song – which dropped last year to coincide with the 2018 Super Bowl – went viral on social media earlier this year after her dad filmed her signing along to the hit as the video played on a TV in the background.

Loading...

The video caught the attention of Carrie on social media who then vowed to meet her on her latest tour, which currently sees her on the road across the U.S. and Canada while she also performed a U.K. leg over the summer.

And it seems as though everyone’s loving seeing the country superstar up on stage these days, as it was just last week that her two boys also took in one of her shows together.

As The Inquisitr reported, Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher uploaded a rare photo on his Instagram Stories of their two sons – 4-year-old Isaiah and 8-month-old Jacob – watching her perform at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out show at the world-famous New York City arena.