Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Backside Covered In Black Lace, ‘She Must Be A Witch’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens showed off her backside covered in black lace in a new photo uploaded to Instagram where she revealed “she must be a witch,” as the day of dress-up fun, Halloween, approaches.

In the sassy pic, where the Bad Boys for Life star did not show her face to the camera, Vanessa’s smoking hot body was engulfed in a lace-drape, her backside barely-covered in what appeared to be a leather-type thong bottom. Vanessa’s long hair cascaded down her back in waves while at the end of her fingertips, long nails completed the exotic and dramatic look.

The caption Vanessa added to the photo, alluding to the fact that her costume was that of a witch, had fans on the social media site applauding the sexy look.

One Instagram user noted, “Don’t put a spell on me!”

Another fan of the former Disney starlet called Vanessa the, “Queen of Halloween.”

Still another social media user exclaimed, “I aspire to be as spooky as you are,” and yet another fan quipped, “Tis the season.”

The Inquisitr recently revealed that the actress, who is known for her goth-inspired looks, posted another spooky photo to the social media sharing site, where she smoldered in dark eye makeup and a low-cut black velvet dress. In the caption, Vanessa remarked that her look was inspired by the iconic black and white film Bride of Frankenstein, including the heroine’s white streak added into her black hair.

Although she continues to push both personal and professional boundaries as an actress, perhaps Vanessa will forever be known for the squeaky-clean role of Gabriella Montez in the Disney’s High School Musical franchise of films.

The films, where Vanessa starred alongside Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Olesya Rulin, and Monique Coleman pushed the actress into the media spotlight alongside her teenaged castmates and cemented her name and likeness in pop culture history.

She only 17 when she was cast in the first film, and the media’s inability to distinguish between squeaky-clean character Gabriella Montez and real-life-young-adult Vanessa Hudgens took its toll on the actress as she continues to struggle to break free from that persona.

“People may remember me for that part for the rest of my life,” she admitted to Wonderland Magazine.

“It’s special when you’re able to leave something behind that can contribute to someone’s life with positive effect,” Vanessa continued. “High School Musical has done that and continues to do that, for children all over the world. The fact that I can be a part of something that hopefully inspires kids to be fearless, follow their dreams and not be afraid of going after what they’re truly passionate about… That’s an amazing thing to have as a legacy.”

Vanessa and Jordan Fisher, a fellow former Disney star who was a lead actor in the network’s Teen Beach Movie series of films, recently hosted the special 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest for Freeform. The actress posted a clip to her Instagram page showing her alongside Fisher, wearing a stunning and clinging white dress, accentuated with crystal draping.