Candice Swanepoel Shows Serious Skin In See-Through Top In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Candice risked a major wardrobe malfunction in a braless throwback photo.

It’s safe to say that Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel isn’t exactly leaving too much to the imagination with her latest throwback photo posted to her Instagram account. The gorgeous supermodel flashed a pretty serious amount of skin in a snap she recently shared with her 13.6 million followers which showed her risking a wardrobe malfunction during a professional shoot.

The photo had Candice striking a very sultry pose for the camera during a photo shoot that appeared to have been taken a few years ago as she went braless while rocking a sheer top or dress.

In the snap, the supermodel posed with her front up against a wall as she turned to look at the camera while flashing a serious amount of skin on her side as her sheer ensemble draped over her.

Swanepoel had her signature long blonde hair curly and down as she struck her best model poses in the revealing look, telling fans in the caption that she photo was taken during a past shoot in St Barths with professional photographer Russell James.

She also tagged her hairstylist Italo Gregorio and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi as she admitted that the group had many “good memories” shooting together.

Candice didn’t reveal in the caption exactly when the revealing snap was taken, but did suggest that she decided to post it for her millions of followers as a last ode to summer as she added the hashtag #winteriscoming.

Unsurprisingly, Swanepoel’s throwback snap most definitely caught the attention of the Victoria’s Secret model and Tropic of C swimwear founder’s many fans.

The comments section was crammed with sweet messages for the star from Instagram users who were clearly floored by her sizzling throwback upload.

“Wow sexy,” one fan wrote in the comments, as another called the mom of two a “sexyyy gorgeous beautyyy.”

A third person wrote, “You are blessed with such beauty!!!” as a fourth noted, “Wow that pic is lovely.”

Candice – who often strips down to her swimwear or her lingerie for shoots – is no stranger to throwing things back with a flashback photo on her Instagram account, though.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the star once again had fans’ jaws on the floor as she posted a shot of herself rocking a tiny maroon bikini during a sunny vacation to Ibiza with her two sons, 1-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Anaca.

The gorgeous model is currently fresh off her latest appearance at New York Fashion Week where she walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses on the planet.

As The Daily Mail reported last month, Swanepoel stunned in a skin-tight leather mini-dress as she was spotted leaving her New York City hotel after walking the runway for Oscar de la Renta earlier that day.