Miley Cyrus Spreads Legs In Leather Miniskirt In New Throwback Snap

Miley Cyrus has been celebrating the six-year anniversary of her controversial record Bangerz on social media all weekend.

The singer finished off an array of posts in relation to the album that marked the end of the Hannah Montana era and the start of her self-discovery journey right in the public eye with a sexy snap. Hits such as “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” completely disconnected her from her popular Disney character, and she went on to the become one of the most talked-about pop stars in the world—to this day.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a throwback pic that showed her chilling on a comfy pink chair with a matching pink “Bangerz” neon sign just above her. Surrounded by plants, Miley opted for a minimalist vibe as she wore a white crop top and a black leather miniskirt. Leaning back on the chair, she spread her legs as she struck a sultry pose and gave the camera a smoldering glance.

The 26-year-old rocked a short blonde hairdo, which fans will remember as her signature hairstyle at the time, and a full face of makeup—including lots of dark mascara to highlight her piercing blue eyes and a bright red lipstick shade on her full lips.

The new photo was an instant hit among her nearly 100 million Instagram followers, racking up over 823,000 likes and around 3,500 comments in less than a day. Many of her fans, both famous and non-famous, also took to the comment section to praise her both on her looks and on the success of Bangerz.

Makeup artist James Kaliardos wrote, “Moment of Change,” while another online user chimed in, “queen of this generation.” Many dubbed her a “queen” and an “icon,” with one fan writing, “Love u so much!!!”

“BANGERZ ERA WAS ICONIC,” one person simply put it.

Over the last couple of days, Miley shared plenty of snaps and videos from 2013, back when the album dropped. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she explained that “6 years ago my life changed forever” with the release of Bangerz. She also revealed that, despite not even being 21 (and therefore allowed to drink) when the record dropped, she still “partied” hard.

In addition, the “Slide Away” songstress also admitted that she never thought people would still be talking about the controversial album even after all these years. At the end of the one of the clips, she is seen discussing the fact that she was certain Bangerz would have people talking “for two weeks instead of two seconds.” It seems like not even Miley could predict the impact her album would have on people.