Cody Simpson Reveals Years-Long Crush On Miley Cyrus In Throwback Video

Singer Cody Simpson revealed in a throwback video that he has had a crush on current flame Miley Cyrus for years after the two demonstrated some serious PDA over the past week in a romance that has taken the entertainment world by surprise.

The singer and Cyrus have reportedly been friends for years, both coming up in the industry during a time when the teen celebrity scene was dominated by stars of both The Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

The outlet reported that Simpson was seen in a YouTube Video in 2012 an interview for the publication Fuse that he was always a fan of the singer and she was his childhood crush.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” he revealed about his current new lady love. “I know all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most date-able Disney star.”

Simpson also called himself the “male Taylor Swift” in the throwback clip, explaining that he always draws from real-life inspiration and romances when penning his tunes.

His infatuation with Cyrus continued years later while speaking with Australian GQ Magazine where he revealed that the singer was one of his “best friends” and helped him with his transition out of the teen pop star mold into adulthood. Simpson called Cyrus “super open-minded” and revealed he was working on becoming more like her.

Cyrus, in turn, has also not been shy about her blossoming new romance, explaining that she refuses to hide when it comes to love and will go about her life, being free with whomever she is dating at the moment, and will not live in fear of what other people think.

The Inquisitr previously reported that in a series of posts on her Instagram story, Cyrus revealed that Simpson is her type of man. The former teen starlet shared a shirtless photo of the singer, writing “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check].”

Cody Simpson broke through in American music markets way back in 2010 when he was discovered on YouTube performing covers of pop songs. The songwriter and musician later released two albums and two EP’s, cementing his position in the music industry as a teen pop sensation.

Simpson worked hard throughout his teenaged years, pushing for the type of acclaim that his contemporaries such as Justin Bieber experienced. Instead, Simpson became infamous for his romantic relationships with a bevy of beautiful models and actresses.

Loading...

Some of the more famous women that he has dated over the years included model Clair Wuestenberg, Sierra Swartz, model Sahara Ray, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne, and Stella Hudgens, the little sister of actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Simpson dipped his toe into the waters of Broadway in the lead role of Dmitry in the musical Anastasia in late 2018, performing the role until the show closed for good on the Great White Way in March 2019.

Miley Cyrus was previously married to The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 until August 2019 when the actor filed for divorce.