WWE News: Backstage Update On Real Finish For ‘Hell In A Cell’ Main Event

As noted in a report from Wrestling Inc., the ambiguous finish to the main event of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view drew a lot of criticism from fans who wanted to see either Universal Champion Seth Rollins or his challenger, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, emerge victorious at the end of the night. As a result, many audience members at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, chanted “AEW!” and “Refund!” to make their displeasure known toward WWE’s creative team.

Although the general assumption among fans is that Rollins was disqualified for hitting Wyatt with a sledgehammer — despite the fact that Hell in a Cell cage matches have always come with a no-DQ stipulation — PWInsider reported on Sunday night that WWE’s plan was for the match to end by referee stoppage. Similarly, Wrestling Inc. quoted the company’s website, which provided a detailed explanation of why the match ended abruptly and what happened afterward.

“Clearly sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer. But The Beastslayer did it anyway, bringing the tool straight down on the whole pile, causing the ref to wave off the match while a crew of medics tended to Wyatt.”

Despite Rollins’ use of the sledgehammer, Wyatt quickly got up and took the action outside the ring, tearing up the protective mat as he used his Sister Abigail finisher and later applied the Mandible Claw on his fallen foe. WWE further noted the Universal Championship seemed to be the “last thing on Wyatt’s mind” during his post-match attack on the reigning titleholder, fake blood pouring out of the latter’s mouth as Hell in a Cell drew to a close.

Loading...

As of this writing, it’s unclear what WWE has planned for the Rollins vs. Wyatt storyline on this week’s Monday Night Raw. But given that both men were feuding for the red brand’s top title ahead of Hell in a Cell, it won’t be surprising if their rivalry gets focused on significantly on tonight’s episode.

Quite notably, this year’s Hell in a Cell was the second straight iteration in which the titular main event ended in controversial fashion due to the lack of a definitive winner. As reported last year by Newsweek, the main event match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman ended in a no-contest when Brock Lesnar interrupted the match to beat down on both men, leaving them out cold and preventing Strowman from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for a shot at Reigns’ Universal Championship.