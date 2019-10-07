Kaley Cuoco Gives A Smooch To Courteney Cox In Rare Selfie: ‘Big Bang Friends’

'The Big Bang Theory' just crossed over with 'Friends' and fans are living for it.

Kaley Cuoco posed for a pic with Courteney Cox, and fans are loving the crossover. The Big Bang Theory star posed for a surprising selfie with the Friends alum over the weekend.

In the photo, the two sitcom stars are shown in a sweet embrace as Cuoco leans in to give her famous friend a kiss on the forehead. Cox posted the black-and-white photo on Instagram, where she made note of the TV crossover in her caption by referencing the titles of the duo’s iconic TV shows.

It’s no surprise that fans went crazy over the friendship of Cuoco and Cox, who starred in two of the longest-running (and beloved) TV sitcoms of all time. Cuoco played Penny on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, while Cox played Monica Geller for 10 seasons on Friends.

Stunned fans took to the comments section of Cox’s post to remark on the Instagram crossover they never thought they’d see.

“Yes Monica and Penny!” one fan wrote.

“THE MOST ICONIC DUO,” added another.

“You should do a TV show together,” a third fan chimed in.

“The crossover we deserve,” wrote a fourth follower.

You can see Courteney Cox posing with Kaley Cuoco in the Instagram photo below.

Of course, this is not the first time Cuoco and Cox have posed together. Earlier this year, People posted a photo of the two comedy stars smiling together at what appeared to be an awards ceremony. In addition, when Cuoco shared a crying photo of herself to Instagram following the last table reading for the Big Bang Theory finale earlier this year, Cox showed her support or her friend.

“Awwww I remember that feeling … and you guys have been together even longer,” wrote Cox.

Indeed, both the Friends cast and The Big Bang Theory crew formed an unbreakable bond after working together for more than a decade. Friends formed lifelong friendships for Cox with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, while Cuoco will forever be linked with her Big Bang best friends Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, and more.

Speaking of lifelong friendships, the new photo with Cuoco comes amid a busy weekend with famous friends for Cox. The 55-year-old star also posed for a selfie with fellow Friends alums Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston over the weekend as the trio reunited for a “rare” Saturday night together 25 years after the iconic sitcom debuted on NBC.

You can see the photo below.