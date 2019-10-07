‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Hints That She May Be Pregnant & Is ‘Hoping For A Boy’

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page that has her fans wondering if she could be pregnant with her fourth child.

The reality star took to social media to share a photo where she cradled her pregnant tummy. In the photo, Catelynn stared into the distance as she placed both hands on her expectant tummy. While one can dismiss the pic as a throwback to happier times, Catelynn did caption the photo with a message that had fans wondering if she may be pregnant now.

Just a week ago, The Inquisitr reported that fans were speculating that the couple was planning another child. At the time, the 27-year-old had posted a video of her 7-month-old baby Vaeda. Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, also tweeted out the video, and the couple then had an interesting online exchange.

“We make such cute babies babe!” Tyler said.

Cate quickly responded with, “Yeah we do!!!! Wanna make another.”

Although, Cate and Tyler are raising their two daughters together, viewers may remember that they actually have another daughter who is older than Novalee and Vaeda. Carolyn Elizabeth Davis was born in 2009 when Cate and Tyler starred on 16 and Pregnant, and they decided to give her up for adoption. If Catelynn is pregnant again, this will be their fourth child.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Catelynn has always been quite vocal about wanting to have a larger family.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “We really want to try for a boy.”

However, she also qualified this statement by stating that ideally they would “wait until Vaeda is a little older, like, six months to a year” before they try to conceive again.

Vaeda Luma was born on February 21, which means that she is a little over 7-months-old. Perhaps the couple have been trying to get pregnant as they said that would in that particular interview.

The possible pregnancy news also comes after a bit of marital drama. Cate posted a shocking message to her Instagram recently.

“Officially DIVORCING,” the Teen Mom said.

According to The Inquisitr, Cate also added the hashtag “Sad But True.” She later deleted the post, but her fans were already up in arms about the alleged trouble in the Baltierra marriage. It turned out that Cate was actually referencing Mackenzie and Josh McKee who were getting a divorce. They are also a Teen Mom OG couple who are apparently splitting up after their marriage did not work out.

While everyone waits with bated breath to find out if Catelynn is expecting another child, one has to agree that they really do make beautiful children.