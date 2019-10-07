Sommer Ray Sizzles In Minuscule Orange Crochet Bikini

Sommer Ray knows how to bring the heat to her Instagram page, and did just that this weekend with a new set of photos that proved impossible to be ignored.

The latest addition to the fitness model’s Instagram feed was shared on Sunday, October 6, and were an instant hit with her 22.8 million followers. The photos saw the 23-year-old posing outside, surrounded by a sea of luscious green plants as the golden sun peaked through to illuminate the babe’s impressive figure. Sommer was positioned in front of the camera, sitting with her legs spread wide as she stared it down with a sultry look on her face and, of course, a sexy swimwear ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Sommer sported a mismatched bikini combo in the sizzling new snaps, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the clashing styles. The babe rocked a minuscule orange crocheted top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its slinky, triangle-shaped cups. Cleavage was on display from nearly every angle — especially thanks to the top’s plunging neckline — and was accentuated by its unique knit design. Strings of yarn fell from the number over the babe’s flat midsection, though it was hardly enough to hide her sculpted abs from her audience.

The social media sensation opted for a wildly different design for her bikini bottoms. Instead of matching with her boho top, Sommer sported a pair of cheetah print bottoms to give the look even more of a jungle vibe. The number’s daringly high-cut style left her toned legs and curves well within eyesight, while its high-rise style highlighted her trim waist even more.

To add an extra layer, the beauty wore a crocheted sarong over her bikini bottoms, though the coverage it provided was minimal. Its one-of-a-kind stringy skirt only brought more attention to her flawless physique, while its thick, braided waist band was tied high on her hips to showcase her toned torso.

Sommer gave the ensemble a bit of bling by adorning her fingers with silver statement rings, as well as an anklet tied on one of her ankles. She wore her long tresses down in beachy waves that fell messily across her face, and sported a full face of makeup that included a dusting of blush, pink eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was immediately met with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the snaps have earned well over 680,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live to her page.

Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower Sommer with compliments about her sandy, jaw-dropping display.

“Hottest girl on the planet,” one person wrote, while another called Sommer a “goddess.”

“Marry me pleaseeee,” pleaded a third.

Sommer often brings the heat to her Instagram page by flaunting her incredible figure. Another recent addition to her page saw her showcasing her famous curves in a daringly cheeky, cheetah-print one-piece — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.