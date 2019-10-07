Tammy Hembrow Exposes Booty In Orange Thong Bikini While Sitting In A Car: ‘Act Natural’

Tammy Hembrow’s latest bikini snap is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

On Sunday, October 7, the Australian bombshell uploaded an eye-catching new addition to her Instagram feed that sent temperatures soaring. The duo of snaps saw Tammy positioned on top of a white convertible car with her famous backside to the camera, posing in positions that she labeled “natural,” though the reactions of her 9.9 million followers to the photos was anything but that.

In the distance, the 25-year-old’s Instagram audience could get a glimpse of the shoreline, which explained Tammy’s barely there swimwear that she was sporting for the photo shoot that left very little to the imagination.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in a minuscule, neon orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Tammy’s look consisted of a set of itty-bitty bikini bottoms that hardly provided any coverage to her curvaceous booty, leaving it completely bare for her fans to see. Its waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist, while her back was slightly arched to emphasize her hourglass silhouette even more.

A swipe to the second photo of the set saw that the model had changed her pose. This time, Tammy stretched her arms out behind her and leaned back, tilting her head up toward the golden sun while playfully sticking out her tongue. The re-position gave her fans a better look at the rest of her swimwear, which also included a matching neon orange, sports bra-style top that provided the perfect outline of her voluptuous assets and a teasing glimpse of cleavage from the side. Her bare booty and toned legs were again left well within eyesight in the shot, as were her sculpted abs and flat midsection.

Both photos saw Tammy wearing her platinum blond hair down, which was whipped all around her head in the gentle breeze. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara to make her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

As per usual with the Aussie beauty’s snaps, fans quickly began showering the new upload with love. At the time of this writing, Tammy’s latest post has racked up over 244,000 likes within eight hours of going live to the account. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was a “goddess.”

“Marry me,” asked a third.

Tammy is hardly new to flaunting her figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her famous curves on the beach in a seriously skimpy white-and-blue string bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.